Laura Miele Sells 785 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

