Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.65.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$29.53 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

