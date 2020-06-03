LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

