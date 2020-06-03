Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,546 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFST opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

