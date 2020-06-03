Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYRA) Quiet Period Set To End on June 10th

Lyra Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LYRA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. Lyra Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $3,947,500.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

