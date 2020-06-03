Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 839 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

