Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 230 ($3.03). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.60 ($1.95).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 104.75 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.90. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 242.20 ($3.19). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

