Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

