Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cimpress by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.