Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE:CPLG opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.