Martingale Asset Management L P Has $385,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares in the company, valued at $66,951,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

