Martingale Asset Management L P Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

