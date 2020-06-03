Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

