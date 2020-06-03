Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $262.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

