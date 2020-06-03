Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.