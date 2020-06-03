Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,864 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.10.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $394.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

