Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 44,864 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,864 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 108.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.