Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $399,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

