Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,878,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,274,033.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,571 shares of company stock valued at $26,489,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

