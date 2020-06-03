Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

QUOT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

