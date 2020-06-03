Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147,661 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of ACC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

