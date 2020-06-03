Marty R. Kittrell Sells 2,045 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $133,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $316,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 245.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ASGN by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ASGN by 12.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.