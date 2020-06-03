Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 399,500 Shares of Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 399,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$39,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,150.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Douglas Reeson sold 100,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$10,050.00.

Shares of TSE:MGA opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. Mega Uranium Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.4057141 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

