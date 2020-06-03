Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) PT Raised to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

