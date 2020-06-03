Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.91.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESO opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

