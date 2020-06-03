Michael Garnreiter Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $99.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,261.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

