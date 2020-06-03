Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 139,597 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,797,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Michaels Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 858.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 955,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

