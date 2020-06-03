Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Trading Down 8.8%

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 384,390 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 209,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

