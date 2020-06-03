Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bell Rock Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bell Rock Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.