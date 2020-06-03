Mike Rose Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,606,337 shares in the company, valued at C$120,288,190.35.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,884.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

