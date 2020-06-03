Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

