Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 2,162 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Peter Bauer sold 400 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $15,204.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mimecast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

