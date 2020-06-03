Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP Robert P. Nault Sells 5,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,614,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $13,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

