Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.80. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 93,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

