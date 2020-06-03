Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,894 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

