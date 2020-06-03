Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 27.3%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS)’s stock price rose 27.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 906,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 433,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

