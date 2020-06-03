Mizuho Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $28.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $512,647.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 911,604 shares of company stock worth $25,615,449 and have sold 27,200 shares worth $725,666. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 465,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

