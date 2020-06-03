Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.80% from the company’s previous close.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

