Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $24.66 on Monday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $455.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 15.05.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $142,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

