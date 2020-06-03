MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

