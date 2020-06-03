MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MONOY. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MONOY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

