Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $895,759.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,501. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 592,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

