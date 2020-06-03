Morgan Stanley Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

STT stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

