Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,035 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

