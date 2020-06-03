Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,079 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $1,979,375.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,533,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MORN stock opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.