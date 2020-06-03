MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

MSM opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.