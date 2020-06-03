Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

