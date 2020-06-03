Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

