Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 24,886 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3,828.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vicor worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

VICR stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 318.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $91,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,759. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

