Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,094,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 962,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 434,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 336,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,782,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 242.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

